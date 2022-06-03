76ers’ Top Needs in 2022 NBA Offseason | Bleacher Report

zero of three

Mark Blinch/Getty Pictures

The Philadelphia 76ers have an enviable assortment of expertise, even by NBA elite requirements.

Joel Embiid is a perennial MVP candidate. James Harden is a former MVP. Tyrese Maxey seems on the quick observe to stardom. Tobias Harris ranks favorably among the many finest fourth choices in current reminiscence.

Why, then, could not this core advance past the postseason’s second spherical? As a result of the group’s high expertise did not at all times ship within the playoffs, and the supporting forged could not present sufficient…nicely, assist.

So, regardless of the very fact the Sixers simply posted their second consecutive successful proportion north of .600, this may very well be a busy offseason in Philadelphia. When this entrance workplace goes on the lookout for upgrades this summer season, the next three areas are clear locations to deal with.