76ers’ Top Needs in 2022 NBA Offseason | Bleacher Report

zero of three
Mark Blinch/Getty Pictures
The Philadelphia 76ers have an enviable assortment of expertise, even by NBA elite requirements.
Joel Embiid is a perennial MVP candidate. James Harden is a former MVP. Tyrese Maxey seems on the quick observe to stardom. Tobias Harris ranks favorably among the many finest fourth choices in current reminiscence.
Why, then, could not this core advance past the postseason’s second spherical? As a result of the group’s high expertise did not at all times ship within the playoffs, and the supporting forged could not present sufficient…nicely, assist.
So, regardless of the very fact the Sixers simply posted their second consecutive successful proportion north of .600, this may very well be a busy offseason in Philadelphia. When this entrance workplace goes on the lookout for upgrades this summer season, the next three areas are clear locations to deal with.
1 of three
Anadolu Company/Getty Pictures
Any Philly followers clinging to the notion of Harden being the Sixers’ savior ought to in all probability take a gander on the Beard’s current manufacturing. Positive, nobody is sneezing at per-game averages of 22 factors and 10.three assists, however the scoring is down double digits from his peak, and his taking pictures charges have fallen together with it.
“Clearly, I am positive since we obtained him, all people anticipated the Houston James Harden, however that is not who he’s anymore,” Embiid told reporters.
Harden remains to be a very good participant, however his greatness could also be gone for good. That creates an interesting state of affairs to observe with Harden sitting on a $47.4 million participant choice, per Spotrac.
If he opts out, count on to see 1,000,000 suppose items concerning the true worth of present Harden. The reality is, nobody actually is aware of, because it’s exhausting to gauge how a lot of his decline is age-related and the way a lot is due to the hamstring hassle he struggled to shake. Having mentioned that, the Sixers cannot financial institution max-money hopes on the hamstring being each the only real root of his struggles and one thing they’ll repair.
There are whispers he is perhaps open to signing for lower than the max, and Philly wants to show that hope into an precise, non-max contract.
2 of three
Anadolu Company/Getty Pictures
The Sixers regarded gentle on three-and-D wings earlier than this season began.
That downside solely worsened over the course of the marketing campaign. Matisse Thybulle’s extreme offensive limitations rendered him successfully unplayable within the postseason. Then, Danny Inexperienced, the lone three-and-D wing on the roster, tore his ACL and LCL throughout Sport 6 of the Japanese Convention semifinals, which may price the 34-year-old, at minimal, nearly all of subsequent season.
Whereas some groups would possibly want wings who play each ends, it is a necessity in Philadelphia.
The subtraction of Ben Simmons plucked away one of many league’s most versatile defenders, and the Sixers have not crammed that spot. Thybulle’s diminished position, in the meantime, highlighted how little mileage the Sixers would possibly get from a defensive specialist.
three of three
Elsa/Getty Pictures
For a second, Philadelphia’s longstanding want for a reliable backup for Embiid was lastly granted.
Andre Drummond was excellent within the position. He relentlessly attacked the glass, disrupted the opposition’s actions on protection and completed his probabilities across the rim.
Frankly, he may need been too good in that position, because the Brooklyn Nets sought him out within the Harden-Simmons swap. As soon as Drummond was gone, the Sixers have been left spending their non-Embiid minutes discovering how a lot Paul Millsap has left (little or no), how prepared Paul Reed is (who is aware of) and whether or not they may maintain up with Georges Niang at heart (completely not).
Given Embiid’s well being historical past, the Sixers would absolutely wish to preserve his regular-season workload as gentle as potential. They want a reliable understudy to take action.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL