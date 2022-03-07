76ers vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 7 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Chicago Bulls to the Wells Fargo Center for a high-profile matchup on Monday. The Sixers are 5-1 in the last six games, improving to 39-24 overall this season. Philadelphia is also 18-13 at home, with Chicago bringing a 15-15 road record and a 39-25 overall mark to the table. The 76ers report no injuries, with the Bulls missing Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist) and Patrick Williams (wrist) for the game. Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Chicago.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 6.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds.

Bulls vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6.5

Bulls vs. 76ers over-under: 229.5 points

Bulls vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -280, Bulls +230

CHI: The Bulls are 23-17 against the spread in conference games

PHL: The 76ers are 18-20 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

Why the Bulls can cover



Chicago has strong defensive metrics in key areas, including top-10 marks in defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed, and 3-pointers allowed per game. However, the Bulls are buoyed by a dynamic and prolific offense. Chicago ranks in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 113.2 points per 100 possessions. The Bulls lead the league in field-goal percentage at 48.4 percent, and Chicago is in the top three of the NBA in 3-point percentage (37.6 percent) and free-throw percentage (81.3 percent).

Ball security is a strength for the Bulls, turning the ball over on only 13.0 percent of possessions, and Chicago is above-average in producing 24.3 assists per game. The Bulls round out the offense with a top-10 mark in fast-break points (12.9 per game), and Philadelphia is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate at only 23.9 percent.

Why the 76ers can cover

With Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way, Philadelphia’s offense is tremendous, scoring 111.7 points per 100 possessions for the season. The 76ers have been even better lately, putting up 119.8 points per 100 possessions over the last five games, and Philadelphia’s metrics are impressive. The Sixers lead the NBA in free-throw accuracy at 81.9 percent, and Philadelphia is also in the top five in free-throw creation with 23.0 attempts per game.

The 76ers are also No. 2 in the NBA in turnover prevention, committing only 12.4 giveaways per game, and Philadelphia generates nearly 1.9 assists for every turnover. Philadelphia puts pressure on opponents from 3-point range, making 35.6 percent of attempts, and Chicago is No. 25 in the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed on defense. The Bulls are also No. 25 in turnover creation rate defensively, giving Philadelphia increased comfort for a free-flowing offense.

