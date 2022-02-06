76ers vs. Bulls prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 6 best bets from model on 62-32 run

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Sunday afternoon at the United Center. The Chicago Bulls welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to town for the 53rd game of the 2021-22 season for both teams. The Bulls are 33-19 and the 76ers enter with a 31-21 record. Zach LaVine (back) and Coby White (groin) are listed as questionable for Chicago, with Alex Caruso (wrist), Lonzo Ball (knee), Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) and Patrick Williams (wrist) ruled out. Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) are listed as questionable for Philadelphia, with Ben Simmons (personal) and Shake Milton (back) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 3.30 p.m. ET in Chicago. The 76ers are listed as two-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 220 in the latest 76ers vs. Bulls odds.

76ers vs. Bulls spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Bulls over-under: 220 points

76ers vs. Bulls money line: 76ers -130, Bulls +110

PHI: The 76ers are 16-11 against the spread in road games

CHI: The Bulls are 17-8 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is above-average on both ends of the floor, out-scoring opponents by more than two points per 100 possessions this season. The 76ers are No. 2 in the NBA in ball security, committing only 12.5 turnovers per game, and Philadelphia is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from 3-point range. The 76ers are elite at the free throw line, making 80.9 percent of attempts, and Philadelphia produces 21.7 attempts per game at the charity stripe.

On defense, the 76ers are holding opponents to 34.1 percent shooting from 3-point range, and the Bulls struggle on the offensive glass. Chicago is No. 29 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate and No. 28 in the NBA in second-chance points per game. From there, Philadelphia is above-average in preventing assists, blocking shots, generating steals and preventing free throws this season.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago’s defense is effective, including top-10 marks in second-chance points allowed and 3-pointers allowed, but the Bulls are keyed by a prolific offense. Chicago is scoring 112.6 points per 100 possessions, No. 4 in the NBA, and the Bulls are No. 3 in the league in shooting efficiency. Chicago is No. 2 in field goal percentage (47.8 percent), No. 3 in 3-point percentage (37.4 percent) and No. 4 in free throw percentage (81.2 percent).

The Bulls take care of the ball well, committing a turnover on only 13.2 percent of possessions, and Chicago averages 24.5 assists per game. The Bulls are in the top 10 of the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.87) and fast break points (13.3 per game), with Philadelphia ranking No. 29 in the NBA in fast break points allowed on the defensive end. The 76ers also struggle mightily on the offensive glass, landing dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate.

