76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from proven computer model

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers are 33-22 overall and 15-12 at home, while Cleveland is 35-21 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Cavs have won and covered two of the last three head-to-head matchups, and are now 10-5 against the spread in their last 15 meetings with the 76ers.

Cleveland has also been the more reliable team against the spread, with a 34-20 record against the number, while the Sixers are 26-28. However, Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 208.

76ers vs. Cavaliers spread: 76ers -3.5

76ers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 208 points

What you need to know about the 76ers

The Sixers strolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 100-87. Philadelphia can attribute much of its success to center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 19 boards in addition to five blocks, and point guard Tyrese Maxey, who had 24 points along with five rebounds.

New acquisition James Harden remains out with a hamstring injury, so Embiid will have to continue to shoulder a heavy load with support from guys like Maxey and Tobias Harris. Embiid is once again an MVP candidate who is averaging 29.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland beat the Indiana Pacers 120-113 on Friday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 47-28 deficit. Cleveland’s center Jarrett Allen posted a double-double on 22 points and 14 boards. It was his 30th double-double in 48 games so far this season, and he’s now averaging 16.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Caris LeVert also had 22 points in his first start for the Cavaliers since being acquired from the Pacers last week. With Darius Garland (back) day-to-day and Collin Sexton (knee) out, LeVert’s scoring ability will be relied upon heavily for the surprising Cavaliers, who are currently second in the Eastern Conference.

