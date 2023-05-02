76ers vs. Celtics: James Harden’s game-winner bucks historically bad playoff trend

The NBA playoffs have observed a trend the place groups enjoying with out their famous person gamers were profitable video games. The Los Angeles Clippers received Game 1 towards the Phoenix Suns with out Paul George. The Memphis Grizzlies received Game 2 towards the Lakers with out Ja Morant. The Milwaukee Bucks received Game 2 towards Miami with out Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Warriors received Game 3 towards Sacramento with out Draymond Green.

On Monday, James Harden led the Philadelphia 76ers to victory in Game 1 in their second-round sequence towards the Boston Celtics whilst enjoying with out Joel Embiid. Harden scored 45 issues – tying his playoff career-high – and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds last.

Before Monday’s sport, Harden had a historically bad file of one for 12 (8.3%) on doable game-tying or go-ahead photographs within the ultimate 24 seconds of a playoff sport. This was once the worst box function proportion for any of the 29 gamers within the play-by-play technology (1996-97) who’ve tried a minimum of seven such photographs, in step with CBS Sports Research. However, Harden’s game-winning shot ended his dry spell.

At 15.3% (2 for 13), Harden’s file on game-tying or go-ahead playoff photographs within the ultimate 24 seconds puts him 5th at the checklist of worst percentages. The leaders are Russell Westbrook at 10% (1 for 10) and Carmelo Anthony at 12.5% (1 for 8), adopted via Jason Kidd and Jason Terry at 14.3% (1 for 7).