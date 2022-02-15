76ers vs. Celtics prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers face off at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. The Celtics enter on an eight-game winning streak and with a 33-25 record this season. The Sixers are 34-22 overall and 16-12 in home games. James Harden (hamstring) is out of action for Philadelphia. Boston has a clean injury report for Tuesday’s game.

Celtics vs. 76ers spread: Celtics -1

Celtics vs. 76ers over-under: 210 points

BOS: The Celtics are 15-12-1 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 11-17 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston’s defense is electric, and that is on display in the team’s metrics. The Celtics are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, yielding 1.05 points per possession, and Boston leads the league in defensive efficiency since Jan. 1. Boston is No. 2 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed at 43.0 percent, and the Celtics lead the league in assists allowed (21.6 per game) and 2-point percentage allowed (49.2 percent).

Boston gives up only 41.9 points in the paint per game, No. 2 in the NBA, and the Celtics create 14.1 turnovers and block 6.0 shots per game. Boston is in the top 10 in free-throw prevention, giving up 20.2 attempts per game, and the Celtics hold opponents to 11.3 fast-break points per contest. Philadelphia is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate, with bottom-five marks in second-chance points and 3-pointers per game. On the other end, Boston is excellent at the free-throw line, making 81.4 percent of shots, and the Celtics secure nearly 28 percent of available rebounds on the offensive glass.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers have an above-average offense, scoring more than 1.11 points per possession. Philadelphia is No. 2 in the NBA in turnover avoidance, committing only 12.5 giveaways per game, and the Sixers generate 1.85 assists for every turnover. The 76ers make use of the free-throw line, making 81.1 percent of attempts, and Philadelphia lands above the NBA average in field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free-throw attempts per game.

On defense, the 76ers should match up well against a Celtics defense that is below-average in efficiency this season. Philadelphia is in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating, with opponents shooting only 45.0 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from 3-point range against the 76ers. Philadelphia is allowing only 20.6 free-throw attempts per game to opponents, with above-average marks in assists allowed (23.1 per game), blocked shots (5.7 per game) and steals (7.7 per game).

How to make 76ers vs. Celtics picks

