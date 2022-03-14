76ers vs. Nuggets prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 14 best bets from model on 78-48 run

The Denver Nuggets (40-28) and the Philadelphia 76ers (41-25) face off on Monday night. Denver rolls into this matchup on a two-game dropping streak, falling to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Philadelphia has gained two of its final three video games, together with 116-114 over the Orlando Magic on Sunday. The damage stories are comparatively clear for either side, although James Harden’s standing is price monitoring since he reportedly might take a recreation off for relaxation following Sunday’s additional time matchup.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Middle. Philadelphia is favored by two factors within the newest Nuggets vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is 221.5. Earlier than making any 76ers vs. Nuggets picks, you need to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Mannequin simulates each NBA recreation 10,000 instances and has returned properly over $10,000 in revenue for $100 gamers on its top-rated NBA picks over the previous three-plus seasons. The mannequin enters Week 21 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a surprising 78-48 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400. Anybody following it has seen enormous returns.

Now, the mannequin has set its sights on Sixers vs. Nuggets, and simply locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, listed here are a number of NBA odds and betting traces for Nuggets vs. Sixers:

Nuggets vs. 76ers unfold: Philadelphia -2

Nuggets vs. 76ers over-under: 221.5 factors

Nuggets vs. 76ers cash line: Denver +120, Philadelphia -140

DEN: Nuggets are 4-Zero ATS of their final 4 video games as underdogs

PHI: 76ers are 5-1 ATS of their final six Monday video games

Featured Recreation | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets

Why the 76ers can cowl

Middle Joel Embiid is likely one of the most dominant bigs within the NBA. He ranks first within the league in scoring (29.8), eighth in rebounds (11.3) and third in PER (31.33). The five-time All-Star has the skillset to attain from wherever on the ground. Embiid can bully opposing defenders within the paint however also can step again and knock down a 15-foot jumper. The Kansas product has scored a minimum of 34 factors in 4 of his final eight video games. On Mar. 7 towards the Chicago Bulls, Embiid had 43 factors, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

Ahead Tobias Harris supplies one other offensive risk within the frontcourt for Philadelphia. He averages 18 factors, seven rebounds and three.5 assists per recreation. The Tennessee product is a three-level scorer for the 76ers. He’s capturing 35 p.c from 3-point land. In his final recreation, Harris performed pretty properly. He completed with 26 factors, 9 rebounds, and went 3-for-5 from three, together with the go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in additional time.

Why the Nuggets can cowl

Middle Nikola Jokic is an all-around weapon for Denver. He’s at the moment ninth in factors (26.1), second in rebounds (13.8) and seventh in assists (8.1). The 2021 MVP persistently impacts the sport in many alternative methods for the Nuggets. He has nice court docket imaginative and prescient and is arguably one of the best passing huge man within the league. On Mar. 7 towards the Golden State Warriors, Jokic logged a triple-double. He completed with 32 factors, 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

Ahead Will Barton averages 14.9 factors, 4.9 rebounds and three.Eight assists per recreation. He’s capturing 36 p.c from downtown. Barton has scored a minimum of 17 factors in 23 video games to this point. One in all his finest outings got here on Feb. 24 towards the Sacramento Kings. He had 31 factors, 5 rebounds and went 3-for-6 from 3-point land.

How one can make Nuggets vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine’s mannequin is leaning over on the entire, projecting 233 mixed factors. The mannequin additionally says one aspect of the unfold hits in properly over 50 p.c of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Nuggets? And which aspect of the unfold hits in properly over 50 p.c of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and discover out.