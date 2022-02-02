76ers vs. Wizards prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 2 best bets from model on 62-32 run

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards square off at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Washington faces a back-to-back with travel after facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, while Philadelphia is on regular rest. The 76ers are 31-19 overall and 14-10 in home games this season. Ben Simmons (personal), Furkan Korkmaz (knee) and Shake Milton (back) are out for the 76ers. The Wizards will be without leading scorer Bradley Beal (wrist).

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The 76ers are listed as 10.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.5 in the latest Wizards vs. 76ers odds. Before you make any 76ers vs. Wizards picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 62-32 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. 76ers and locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for 76ers vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -10.5

Wizards vs. 76ers over-under: 210.5 points

Wizards vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -550, Washington +400

WAS: The Wizards are 2-3-1 against the spread with no rest

PHI: The 76ers are 10-14 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

Why the Wizards can cover



Washington is in the top tier of the NBA in several areas on both sides of the floor. The Wizards are No. 3 in the league in both free throw attempts and points in the paint, and Washington is making more than 54 percent of two-point attempts. Washington is in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage overall, with above-average marks in turnovers and assist-to-turnover ratio.

On defense, the Wizards lead the entire NBA in fast break points allowed, giving up fewer than eight per game. Washington is also No. 2 in the league in 3-pointers allowed, and the Wizards are holding opponents to just 51 percent shooting on two-point attempts. Washington is in the top 10 in assists allowed and blocked shots, and Philadelphia has a few shortcomings on offense. The 76ers are dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate, and Philadelphia is No. 26 in the NBA in 3-pointers per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

The 76ers have two-way strength, and the Wizards have multiple glaring weaknesses in terms of statistical profile. Philadelphia is scoring 111.2 points per 100 possessions, a strongly above-average figure, and holding opponents to only 108.5 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive efficiency. The 76ers protect the ball at an elite level, committing a turnover on only 13.1 percent of possessions, and Philadelphia creates havoc on defense.

The 76ers generate 7.8 steals per game, a top-10 mark, and Philadelphia is in the top five of the NBA in blocking 5.7 shots per contest. Washington is No. 28 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate and also No. 28 in the NBA in 3-point percentage on offense. On the opposite side, the Wizards are No. 30 in the league in turnover creation rate on defense, with the worst mark in the NBA in steals per game and the No. 25 mark in free throw attempts allowed.

How to make Wizards vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting 219 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.