78-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into barrier wall on I-75

A sad twist of fate came about on I-75 in Hillsborough County, Florida on Saturday morning ensuing within the loss of life of a 78-year-old guy from Wesley Chapel. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcyclist misplaced regulate of his car and collided with a barrier wall on the out of doors shoulder of the freeway, north of Fletcher Avenue. The collision brought about deadly accidents and the person gave up the ghost on the scene.

The reason for the twist of fate is unknown presently and FHP is constant their investigation. Please sign up for us in sending our private condolences to the friends and family of the sufferer throughout this hard time.