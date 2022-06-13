7th Haitian Special Olympics delegate missing in Florida, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Osceola County deputies are in search of a seventh member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation who they stated went missing Saturday.

Deputies stated Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was final seen getting off a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista round 4:30 p.m. He was sporting purple sandals, blue denims, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches and 170 kilos.

Courtesy of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

He was alleged to fly out early Sunday, in accordance with OCSO.

Six different Haitian delegates have been reported missing on Tuesday.

They are:

Antione Joseph Mithon, 32

Nicholson Fontilus, 20

Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19

Anderson Petit-Frere, 18

Steevenson Jacquet, 24

Oriol Jean, 18

The Special Olympics occasion have been held in Orlando final week.

Anyone with information is requested to name the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I062366.