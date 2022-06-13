7th Haitian Special Olympics delegate missing in Florida, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Osceola County deputies are in search of a seventh member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation who they stated went missing Saturday.
Deputies stated Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was final seen getting off a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista round 4:30 p.m. He was sporting purple sandals, blue denims, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.
He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches and 170 kilos.
He was alleged to fly out early Sunday, in accordance with OCSO.
Six different Haitian delegates have been reported missing on Tuesday.
They are:
- Antione Joseph Mithon, 32
- Nicholson Fontilus, 20
- Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19
- Anderson Petit-Frere, 18
- Steevenson Jacquet, 24
- Oriol Jean, 18
The Special Olympics occasion have been held in Orlando final week.
Anyone with information is requested to name the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I062366.