8 charged in $6M pandemic fraud scheme | Michigan

(The Center Square) – Eight people were charged for alleged roles in a $6 million fraud scheme targeting multiple pandemic relief programs, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Since COVID began, foreign and domestic criminals have targeted government assistance programs often using stolen identities bought from the dark web. The indictment says the defendants caused fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications, and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications to be submitted for multiple individuals and business entities.

Those applications are alleged to have misrepresented applicant information, including the identity of the applicant and eligibility for relief. Many of the applications were submitted in the names of identity theft victims.

Court records say the defendants received over $6 million in fraudulently obtained funds as a result of the scheme.

Deangelo Jackson-Portwood, 40, of Livonia; Anton Greenwood, 37, of Detroit; Adartha Tillman, 39, of Eastpointe; Timothy Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; Tyrone Boyle, 55, of Los Angeles County, California; Christopher Lindsay, 36, of Detroit; Taurean Davis, 41, of Detroit; and Maurice Brown-Portwood, 33, of Van Buren Township, were charged in an indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

“Today’s indictment alleges a massive scheme to defraud taxpayers across a number of pandemic relief programs,” Ison said in a statement. “The conduct as alleged is brazen and targeted programs designed to help our nation through an unprecedented public health crisis. My Office is fully committed to prosecuting all of those who lined their pockets at the expense of the public.”

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison based on the wire fraud conspiracy charge and a consecutive two years in prison for the aggravated identity theft charge.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office James A. Tarasca said those arrested include leaders of the conspiracy.

“The defendants arrested today include the leaders of this criminal conspiracy that targeted relief programs during the pandemic,” Tarasca said in a statement. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue this investigation until those who participated in this scheme are brought to justice.”

The news follows Michigan catching $4 million of food stamp fraud.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Small Business Administration, and the Department of Labor – Office of the Inspector General.

“Providing false information to fraudulently gain access to pandemic relief funds is a theft of taxpayer funds,” Small Business Administration OIG’s Central Region Acting Special Agent in Charge Brady Ipock said in a statement. “OIG remains committed to rooting out bad actors and protecting the integrity of SBA programs. I want to thank the Department of Justice and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and pursuit of justice.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys John K. Neal and Alyse Wu.