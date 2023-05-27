8-year-old hospitalized after being hit by towing camper while crossing US 301

On Friday in Pasco County, Florida, an 8-year-old kid was once hit by a pickup truck and significantly injured, consistent with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident passed off when a Ford F-250 pickup truck, which was once towing a camper and headed north on US 301, was once all of a sudden drawing near Long Avenue while the kid was once making an attempt to run throughout US 301.

Unfortunately, the kid entered the trail of the pickup truck, and in an try to keep away from the kid, the driving force swerved into the outdoor shoulder, however the left facet of the camper collided with the kid.

Due to the kid’s critical accidents, FHP airlifted the kid to an area sanatorium for remedy.