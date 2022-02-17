8-year-old Lee’s Summit boy to design his third clothing line







An 8-year-old from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is about to design his third clothing line for a national website.”I just kind of followed a little bit of my style,” Kamden McGraw said.Kamden knows a thing or two about fashion.”I think little boys love camo,” he said. “Plus, they have that little pocket right there.”Kamden took his skills and entered a national design competition on the clothing site Zulily. He won, meaning he got to design two different lines of kids’ clothing for boys and girls.”There’s a couple of colors I really don’t like a whole bunch,” he said.His specialty is swimwear, mostly in blue. With a younger brother to use as his model, Kamden went to work.”It was kind of hard to do but what was going through my mind was that I want to make something comfortable for all kids,” Kamden said.Most of his line has already sold out on the website.”They’ve asked him back to design more clothes. He’s going to do a back-to-school line,” said Anna McGraw, Kamden’s mother. “I like this outfit a lot because I love Henley’s, they’re so hard to find in stores though,” Kamden said.Kamden was one of six winners. He won $6,000 — $5,000 in cash and $1,000 to spend on the website.”He actually has always had a great sense of style,” Anna McGraw said. “I just think it’s a good match,” Kamden said.”He would’ve never known that this is something he could do if he wouldn’t have given it a shot,” Anna McGraw said.Kamden’s mother said he has already received emails from kids who bought his designs that have said how much they loved them.

