Oklahoma

80 homes in Norman Oklahoma damaged by tornado

March 4, 2023
People clean up a backyard in Norman's Eastridge neighborhood following tornadic weather in late February.

At least 80 homes in Norman have been destroyed or considerably damaged in ultimate week’s tornado, in line with the Red Cross, which started aiding citizens with casework improve on Saturday.

Severe storms on Feb. 26 produced a number of tornadoes throughout Oklahoma, together with in Norman, Shawnee and different central Oklahoma communities.

Officials with the Red Cross started providing in-person casework Saturday in the Norman house, serving to sufferers navigate programs for federal crisis help budget. 

As of Friday, Red Cross groups had finished just about 400 harm checks for homes right through Norman, in line with Matt Trotter, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross Kansas-Oklahoma Region. At least 80 homes have been labeled as being destroyed or having main harm.

