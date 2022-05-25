81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to homeless

An 81-year-old woman who was handing out meals to homeless people became a carjacking victim Tuesday, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Police in Redlands say it happened at about 3:30 p.m. in a supermarket parking lot after the carjacker used force to steal her keys.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

It shows the carjacker getting into her parked car and her struggling to open the driver’s side door, which he apparently locked.

As he pulls out of the spot, she’s knocked to the ground and rolls over a couple of times. The rear hatch door is wide open as it happens. Some bystanders try to stop the car, but it drives off.

81-year-old carjacking victim is seen in grab from surveillance video on ground in lower left as thief pulls her SUV, with its rear hatch door open, out of the spot it was in on May 24, 2022. Redlands, Calif. police



The victim’s 2015 KIA Sportage and was last seen driving on an area freeway, police said.