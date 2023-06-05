83-Acre Master-Planned Development Coming To Plano

Billingsley, the Dallas-based corporate at the back of Allen’s Sloan Corners, is operating on any other mixed-use master-planned building in Plano referred to as Beacon Square. The 83-acre building is positioned on the North West nook of Coit Road and George Bush Turnpike and goals to supply a walkable work-live-play group with just about 810,000 sq. toes of administrative center house surrounded via over 19,000 sq. toes of retail house. It may also function “the neighborhoods,” a multifamily building with over 1,000 devices recently below development.

According to the President of Development at Billingsley, Lucilo Pena, “Beacon Square will provide a clear center for community life with amenity-rich programming that delivers an interconnected experience.” The building additionally comprises parks with group programmed occasions, strolling trails, and health facilities, in addition to recycling techniques for tenants and citizens, electrical automotive charging stations, and panorama composting and shredding occasions to supply a wholesome and sustainable paintings surroundings.

Located simply quarter-hour clear of the DFW Airport and Downtown Dallas, Beacon Square enjoys excellent accessibility and is predicted to be to be had for occupancy via 2024. Eric Hill, Assistant Planning Director, believes that the realm basically can take pleasure in further housing and a group of workers.

