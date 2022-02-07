Front Page

84-yr-old dies after being hit by 18-foot trailer

February 7, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a trailer in Carter County.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along OK-76 in Carter County.

According to the accident report, a 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck was pulling an 18-foot double-axel utility trailer loaded with a smoker southbound on OK-76.

However, the trailer separated from the truck and drifted into the northbound lanes, hitting a 2016 Chevy Sonic.

The Sonic ran off the road to the right and came to rest.

Officials say the driver, 84-year-old Gwendolyn Spellman, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Sadly, she died from her injuries on Feb. 5.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



