89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Parade

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every 12 months, the streets of Tyler are lined with individuals with one frequent function: to rejoice the Texas Rose Festival Parade.

An extended-held custom within the space, the parade is comprised of over 100 different groups taking part, with 1000’s on the sidelines watching. Spectators shall be arrange throughout the parade route, which begins at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard, goes west on Front Street, by the East Texas State Fairgrounds, and ends within the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

This article can have a livestream of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade Saturday at 9 a.m.

At the middle of the festivities is Rose Queen Molly Berry, a proud Tyler-native who’s at present a junior at Texas Christian University.

The theme this 12 months’s pageant is “Empires of Enchantment.”

“Empires from around the world present their first gifts– beautiful views, breathtaking experiencing, and glorious jewels, to honor the queen of the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.”

For these desirous to compensate for the festivities from house, KETK can have a stay broadcast of the Texas Rose Festival Parade on-air and on-line at KETK.com.