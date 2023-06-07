9/11 survivors, families call out PGA Tour over LIV Golf merger

A up to date announcement from the PGA Tour shocked many within the sports activities global. The group published that it might be merging with LIV Golf, a bunch sponsored by means of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and accused of sportswashing the rustic’s human rights violations. The wonder comes because the PGA Tour had prior to now drawn a line within the sand, pointing out that gamers who joined LIV and accredited huge paychecks would now not be allowed to go back to the excursion. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan even sided with 9/11 survivors and families of sufferers after the 9/11 Families United coalition known as out LIV’s try to sportswash the rustic’s ties to the assaults. This transfer is especially notable as Saudi Arabia has lengthy denied involvement in 9/11, even if 15 of the nineteen hijackers concerned have been from the rustic. Recently declassified FBI paperwork allege that some govt and intelligence officers related to Saudi Arabia established a enhance community for the hijackers prior to the assault. For 9/11 Families United nationwide chair Terry Strada, the PGA Tour’s determination is a whole betrayal. Strada’s husband, Tom, was once amongst those that perished within the North Tower on Sept. 11. Survivors and families of 9/11 sufferers are these days suing Saudi Arabia in federal courtroom.

Strada wrote, “But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget.”

Survivors and families of sufferers of the 9/11 assaults are these days suing Saudi Arabia in federal courtroom the use of a 2016 legislation that permits any individual to sue a rustic over an act of terror.

