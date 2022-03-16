9 killed, including 6 students, in crash involving University of the Southwest golf teams

The Texas Division of Public Security says 9 individuals have been killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, together with six college students and a coach from a New Mexico college’s golf groups.Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the middle line of a freeway Tuesday evening and crashed right into a car carrying members of the College of the Southwest males’s and ladies’s golf groups. That they had been coming back from a match in Midland, Texas.Blanco says six college students have been killed, together with a college member. The driving force of the pickup and its passenger have been additionally killed.He says two college students have been taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in important situation.“It’s a really tragic scene,” Blanco mentioned. “It’s very, very tragic.” “We’re nonetheless studying the small print in regards to the accident however we’re devastated and deeply saddened to be taught in regards to the lack of our college students’ lives and their coach,” College President Quint Thurman mentioned in a press release.The College of the Southwest is a personal, Christian school positioned in Hobbs, New Mexico, close to the state’s border with Texas. The groups had been scheduled to play in a match Tuesday at Midland School, about 315 miles west of Dallas.The college mentioned on Twitter that it was working to inform relations of these concerned within the crash, and counseling and spiritual providers can be accessible on campus.The crash occurred in the identical space — however not the identical roadway — the place three individuals have been killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a college bus carrying members of the Andrews Excessive College band.The highschool’s band director, the varsity bus driver and the driving force of the pickup truck all died in that crash.

The Texas Division of Public Security says 9 individuals have been killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, together with six college students and a coach from a New Mexico college’s golf groups.

Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the middle line of a freeway Tuesday evening and crashed right into a car carrying members of the College of the Southwest males’s and ladies’s golf groups. That they had been coming back from a match in Midland, Texas.

Blanco says six college students have been killed, together with a college member. The driving force of the pickup and its passenger have been additionally killed.

He says two college students have been taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in important situation.

“It’s a really tragic scene,” Blanco mentioned. “It’s very, very tragic.”

“We’re nonetheless studying the small print in regards to the accident however we’re devastated and deeply saddened to be taught in regards to the lack of our college students’ lives and their coach,” College President Quint Thurman mentioned in a press release.

The College of the Southwest is a personal, Christian school positioned in Hobbs, New Mexico, close to the state’s border with Texas. The groups had been scheduled to play in a match Tuesday at Midland School, about 315 miles west of Dallas.

The college said on Twitter that it was working to inform relations of these concerned within the crash, and counseling and spiritual providers can be accessible on campus.

The crash occurred in the identical space — however not the identical roadway — the place three people were killed in November when a pickup truck crashed into a college bus carrying members of the Andrews Excessive College band.

The highschool’s band director, the varsity bus driver and the driving force of the pickup truck all died in that crash.