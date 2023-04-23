9 people shot at east Texas after-prom party

JASPER COUNTY, Texas – Authorities reported that 9 people had been shot at an after-prom party in an east Texas county on Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, they gained a document of a disturbance on County Road 263, north of Jasper, with pictures fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered 9 people have been shot. Thankfully, the wounds they sustained had been non-life threatening. The capturing took place whilst roughly 250 people had been provide at the party.

The sheriff’s workplace knowledgeable that “Eight victims were transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Texas by personal vehicles and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas for further treatment.”

Additionally, a secondary capturing happened within the town limits of Jasper. Jasper police are investigating that capturing and so they imagine there’s a imaginable connection between the 2 occasions. Witnesses and individuals of hobby are being interviewed as no reason has been established but.