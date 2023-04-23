9 teenagers injured in a Texas prom after-party shooting

A shooting at a prom after-party in east Texas left 9 teenagers injured, in step with native officers. The incident took place early on Sunday morning, with police responding to stories of gunfire at a non-public place of dwelling in Jasper County. Deputies came upon 9 sufferers with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Around 250 persons are believed to had been provide on the time of the shooting. Eight of the sufferers had been transported to health center, with one transferred to some other facility for additional remedy. The incident used to be adopted via a separate shooting in Jasper with a “common vehicle at both locations”. The investigation is ongoing.

