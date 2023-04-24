9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas – KLBK | KAMC

A shooting incident befell at a post-prom birthday celebration held in a place of abode in Texas that resulted in the harm of 9 teenagers. A 2nd shooting in a close-by town is being investigated for conceivable connections to the preliminary incident, as in step with officers’ stories.

Reports indicated that law enforcement officials from Jasper County in East Texas answered to the scene of the birthday celebration in the early hours of Sunday, the place there have been round 250 other people in attendance. Nine sufferers had been discovered with gunshot wounds that weren’t regarded as life-threatening, in line with a commentary from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. The sufferers had been then transported to the Jasper Memorial Hospital, with 8 of them being taken in non-public cars whilst one particular person refused clinical consideration. One of the sufferers was once then transferred to a close-by health center in Beaumont.

Shortly after the primary incident, a 2nd shooting came about in the similar town. Although no accidents had been reported, government are these days taking a look into its conceivable dating with the preliminary shooting because of the “common vehicle at both locations,” the commentary learn. Further investigations are underway, and officers reported that “people of interest are being questioned.”