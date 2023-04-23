9 teenagers shot at after-prom party in Texas

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities say 9 other folks had been discovered with gunshot wounds at an after-prom party close to Jasper, Texas early Sunday morning. A 2d taking pictures that took place inside the town the similar evening can be hooked up, consistent with the sheriff’s administrative center.

Shortly after middle of the night, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spoke back to a disturbance the place pictures have been fired north of Jasper, more or less 30 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana border.

According to government, the 9 sufferers’ gunshot wounds weren’t life-threatening.

The taking pictures broke out at an “after-prom party” being held at a house. Speaking to native media Sunday afternoon, Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said the sufferers vary in age from 15 to 19 years outdated.

Officials mentioned lots of the sufferers had been transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital however at least one needed to be taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont for additional remedy. At least one sufferer was once present process surgical procedure for a gunshot wound to the arm on Sunday, government advised native news outlet KJAS.

A 2d taking pictures in Jasper took place early Sunday morning. Authorities consider it can be hooked up to the party taking pictures however are nonetheless investigating.

No one have been taken into custody as of Sunday afternoon, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they’re proceeding to analyze and query more than one individuals of pastime.