9-year-old girl survives rare cougar attack in Washington

FRUITLAND, Wash. — A 9-year-old woman survived a cougar assault after wandering up a path with two pals whereas tenting in northwest Washington state.

It occurred Saturday morning close to Fruitland, Washington. The woman fought again whereas her pals ran for his or her lives. Adults rushed to assist and located the woman lined in blood. She was quickly airlifted to a hospital, the place she’s recovering after surgical procedure for a number of wounds to her head and higher physique. Others discovered the younger male cougar and killed it.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Staci Lehman says cougar assaults are uncommon, with solely two fatalities within the final century in Washington state.

“On this occasion, this little woman did nothing mistaken,” she mentioned. “It occurred so shortly, and there is nothing she may have carried out to stop it.”

Anybody confronted by a cougar ought to yell on the animal and attempt to make your self look larger than it’s, she mentioned. If it assaults, “combat again as onerous as you’ll be able to and attempt to keep in your ft.”

“Don’t flip round. Do not take your eyes off the animal,” Lehman added. “Do not run.”