9-year-old shot in Houston: Family demands justice for Arlene

Police say Arlene was sitting in the back seat of her family’s truck when she was shot in the head by a man aiming at robbery suspect.

HOUSTON — The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after being shot when a man opened fire on a robbery suspect is demanding justice for their daughter.

On Monday night, the family of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez were heading out to a Valentine’s Day dinner when police say 41-year-old Tony Earls shot at his attacker and hit the family’s truck instead.

Earls appeared in court overnight on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It is unclear if his charge will be upgraded following the death of Arlene.

Arlene’s father said she was a fourth-grader at De Zavala Elementary who loved being a big sister to her two brothers. He said she was pulled from life support around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Earls had been robbed at gunpoint at a Chase Bank off Woodridge and shot at the robbery suspect, as they ran away. Earls then opened fire on Arlene’s family’s truck he thought the suspect jumped into.

“Now he wants to say it’s self-defense. It’s not self-defense,” Armando Álvarez said. “You don’t self-defense when a person is running already two blocks away from you and you’re shooting at that person and then you decide to shoot at a truck just because he’s passing by at a public street. Now my daughter’s gone. I mean c’mon.”

Arlene’s family now demands justice as they plan a funeral for this little 9-year-old girl.

Earls’ bond was set at $100,000. He remains in jail with his next court appearance set for Thursday morning.