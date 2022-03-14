90s Con: ‘Family Matters’ stars reunite, talk streaming, and the possibility of a reboot

ABC Photograph Archives/Disney Normal Leisure Content material through Getty Photos

The celebs of 90s TV favorites have been readily available at Connecticut’s Hartford Conference Heart over the weekend for the first-ever 90s Con.

Among the many stars who sat right down to throwback with ABC Audio included Reginald VelJohnson, Kellie Shanygne Williams, Darius McCrary and Jo Marie Payton from Household Issues.

“We’re not simply one of many biggest exhibits of the ’90s,” enthused McCrary, who performed Eddie Winslow, “We’re one of many biggest exhibits of all time!”

Payton provided a hearty “Amen!”

Household Issues ran from 1989 to 1998, first on ABC earlier than a transfer to CBS for its remaining season. Throughout the pandemic, the collection discovered an enormous new viewers through streaming.

“I imply, the whole lot else is horrible, however the cool factor concerning the pandemic is it drove us all again collectively,” commented Williams. “I believe that folks which might be our age…they wished to share…a particular sort of expertise with their youngsters.”

She continues, “Once we noticed that the present had been streamed over two billion occasions throughout the pandemic, that was superior.”

VelJohnson, the Die Laborious veteran who performed Winslow household patriarch Carl, is pulling for a reboot, suggesting, “…I might be a grandfather.” Nevertheless, he laughed about what that might imply to the present’s most memorable character, performed by Jaleel White, “…Urkel’s youngsters! Oh lord, may you think about? ‘Did I try this?'” he stated, dropping the character’s catchphrase.

Payton, who already stars within the reboot of The Proud Household on Disney+, has one rule: A reboot cannot be like Peacock’s new Contemporary Prince re-do, Bel-Air. “I would not prefer to go that method as a result of we weren’t a dramedy. We have been a scenario comedy,” she declared.

Coincidentally, Saturday Night time Dwell recently dreamed up a gritty Family Matters reboot, known as Urkel.

