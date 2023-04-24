A bell tolled for each victim of crime, their names were read in commemoration

The annual “Reading of the Names” rite was once held in El Paso, Texas early Sunday morning. The goal of the rite was once to honor the 1,847 sufferers of crimes that experience passed off over the last two years. The rite is seen once a year by way of the District Attorney’s Office as section of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

District Attorney Bill Hicks, together with lend a hand from different group leaders, read the names of the sufferers of crime, inebriated using crashes, and fallen legislation enforcers. The group believes that each and every victim’s voice will have to be heard, and that coming in combination in love is a formidable strategy to search make stronger in the face of tragedy. Hicks shared those sentiments with attendees.

One of the names known as out right through the rite was once Erika Andrea Gaytan. Gaytan went lacking in July 2019 after a date, and it was once later came upon that the person she was once with that night time, Ricardo Martinez, had killed her in 2022. Unfortunately, her frame has nonetheless no longer been discovered.

According to the District Attorney, the present Crime Victims’ Memorial does no longer have enough room so as to add all of the brand new names of sufferers. However, a brief remembrance flag bearing the names shall be on show on the district lawyer’s place of business.