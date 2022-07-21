A Camp For Kids Planned

A summer camp for children of incarcerated parents will be held by the Oklahoma City Thunder this weekend.

For the second time, the Prison Fellowship Angel Tree Sports Camp for Kids of Incarcerated Parents will be held at Paycom Arena, 100 W. Reno Ave., on Saturday, July 23.

Registration starts at 9 a.m.

For children ages 7 through 14, the Thunder is sponsoring the event along with Prison Fellowship and the Life Church

Prison Fellowship Angel Tree kids will participate in a day-long sports camp featuring training at eight different

basketball stations, e.g., dribbling and passing.

The free camp will be taught by collegiate athletes and coaches.

Each camper will receive a free pair of running shoes and a swag bag containing a new basketball and a Bible.

Featured at this free basketball clinic is former University of San Diego standout Brandon Johnson, who was being recruited by the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards until he was later indicted and then sentenced to six months in a federal prison in a sports betting scandal.

After his release, Brandon played six years overseas in a professional league and now works with his non-profit, AWAKE Program, which provides a curriculum and youth mentoring program for Juvenile Detention Centers.

Brandon will be on hand, along with other coaches and players, to instruct the children of incarcerated parents at the FBG Family Life Center for a free basketball clinic. Each camper will also receive a pair of New Balance basketball shoes, a Wilson basketball, and a swag bag full of goodies—free of charge.