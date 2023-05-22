A college major has a big impact on income. Here are the top and lowest-earning majors.

A mother and daughter have set a challenge to graduate from college together in order to encourage others to go back to school. However, new research has found that the choice of major and alma mater can have a significant impact on a graduate’s average salary four years after graduation. Often, the highest paying majors are in STEM fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics. However, these fields are not always the most popular among students, who may not view them as a path to fulfillment and may lack the required technical skills. While it is possible to earn a solid income without a college degree, on average there is a significant income and wealth gap between those with and without a degree. Therefore, college is often seen as worth the investment. The highest paying majors include some niche subjects in STEM fields, and graduates from top universities tend to earn more than average.



