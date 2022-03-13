() A CONVERSATION WITH LEADING LADIES DOING BUSINESS IN MIAMI | Press releases

() A CONVERSATION WITH LEADING LADIES DOING BUSINESS IN MIAMI
Set for WEDNESDAY, March 16 AT 10:00 AM
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, FL – In celebration and recognition of Ladies’s Historical past Month, Miami-Dade County’s Inner Providers Division-Small Enterprise Improvement Division, and in affiliation with the Fee for Ladies, will host panel dialogue and interesting dialogue with Main Women throughout enterprise in Miami. The occasion takes place on Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. within the Shandrell Rivers Theater in Miami.
The aim of this occasion is to have interaction, acknowledge and listen to the story of Ladies Chief’s (Main Women) in County Authorities and the Non-public sector in Miami to share how they overcame obstacles, their path to success and the way they’re main change of their organizations and the neighborhood as a complete.
The Main Women presenting embody:
• Maria Nardi, Division Director of Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Areas
• Michelle Romano, Sr. Director Procurement Providers with Jackson Well being System
• Namita Uppal, Chief Procurement Officer Miami-Dade Inner Providers Division
• Hydi Webb, Port Miami Director
• Bernadette A. Morris, President/CEO Sonshine Communications, and
• Gerri Lazarre, President and Shareholder – TriMerge Consulting Group
Accomplice businesses in attendance icljude:
• Ladies’s Enterprise Council of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce
• Miami-Dade County Fee for Ladies, and
• Miami Seashore Chamber Ladies’s Enterprise Council
# # #
