A Dallas woman finds her way after COVID-19 took everything from her

Kornitki Sledge sat on her mother’s L-shaped sectional, eyes fixed on the bedroom door. She could hear the paramedics talking in the other room, but she couldn’t quite make out what they were saying. She could only tell they were trying to keep quiet.

Sledge’s mother, Pandra Thomas, 55, had seemed relatively fine that morning. She was battling COVID-19, but her symptoms were minor other than body aches. It never occurred to Sledge that she would walk into her mother’s room to find her unresponsive.

The paramedics told Sledge to sit tight, and she did just that.

She had so many questions, yet all she could do was stare at that door.

“In my rational adult mind I was thinking, ‘OK, none of this sounds good, this is taking way too long, this doesn’t seem good,’” she said. “But in my current space, it was just surreal. It was just surreal. Things just got so real so fast.”

Thomas died at her home due to complications from the coronavirus on June 30, 2021. Before Sledge had time to process the sudden and unexpected loss, she thought of her grandmother, Debra Hill.

Hill, 71, was in the hospital battling the same virus that had just taken Sledge’s mother. On Sledge’s shoulders sat the weight of whether to tell Hill that her daughter had passed. She questioned whether the news would be too much for her grandmother, whether it would send her health in the wrong direction.

The idea that she could lose two matriarchs in a span of a few weeks was unfathomable to Sledge. But her worst nightmare became reality on July 17, when her grandmother succumbed to COVID-19.

“I felt like a boat at sea with no sail,” Sledge said. “I pictured myself like a little boat in a big old body of water with nobody around.”

She was left to pick up the pieces of her shattered family. More than six months later, she’s still finding the time and space to properly grieve the most important women in her life.

‘Mother to all of us’

Sledge, 38, was born in Dallas and primarily raised by her grandmother. Hill, a Dallas native as well, was a strict woman with strong morals and an even stronger faith.

Their life wasn’t easy. Sledge’s mom wasn’t always in the picture, and Hill’s house was often filled with family and friends who relied on her to serve as a maternal figure.

But Hill never showed anything but strength, Sledge said. She never cried or let on if she was worried.

“Whenever her children would lose their way in life or need time to get themselves together, she was a mother to all of us,” she said.

When Sledge became a mother herself, there was no question that Hill would watch her children.

From when she was a newborn until she was able to go to pre-kindergarten, Sledge’s daughter spent her time with Hill, who taught her how to talk, hold a pencil and recite Bible verses. She learned how to write her name before stepping foot in a school.

“When my daughter got into pre-K and people asked her how she liked going to school, she’d say ‘It’s boring. They just make us write our names on these dots and I already know how to do that,’” Sledge said.

Her mother returned to her life as an adult and was “a phenomenal grandmother” to her two kids, Sledge said.

“She worked double-time with her grandchildren, helping take care of them as well. We’re really a tight-knit family that rely heavily on each other,” Sledge said. “So, needless to say I had to grow up real quick overnight – not to say that I wasn’t grown up, but life’s trajectory completely changed for me quickly.”

Focusing on what’s next

After her long days working in mortgage servicing, Sledge begins her second job of taking care of her mother and grandmother’s affairs. There’s paperwork that needs to be signed, forms that need to be submitted and belongings that need to be cleaned and sorted.

Mirroring her matriarchs, Sledge exudes strength. She makes sure her two kids and her husband are dealing with their losses while continuing their normal lives. She lends her shoulder to her cousins who are also mourning Thomas and Hill’s deaths.

Conversations about COVID-19, while unavoidable, have become unbearable for Sledge. She tries to avoid discussions about how many people have passed from the virus or who has taken the vaccine.

Sledge would rather focus on what’s next.

It’s easier than dwelling on what once was.

“I’m a reflection of my grandma, who had a tough exterior, and my mom, who had a tough exterior. So, we’re kind of tough, but that’s on the outside,” she said. “I can’t tell you what a person is going through on the inside, because I know I’m not 100% good on the inside.

“I just don’t allow myself to go there.”

