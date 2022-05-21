A decade after he was a top prospect, is Martín Pérez the pitcher Texas thought he’d be?

HOUSTON — Martín Pérez had been considered one of the Rangers’ top prospects pretty much since the moment he signed out of Venezuela at 16, but Nolan Ryan wasn’t buying it. He’d seen Pérez himself in the minors. Didn’t throw hard. No wipeout pitches. Just another finesse lefty.

Pérez wouldn’t be Ryan’s only point of contention with the Rangers before the divorce was final, and, more than a decade later, the question remains:

Has Pérez — whose first shutout in eight years gave the Rangers a 3-0 win Friday over the Astros before 35,294 at Minute Maid Park — finally become the pitcher the Rangers always thought he’d be?

Or was Nolan right?

“Hard one to answer,” Jon Daniels said.

One of these days — if not at the deadline, then when Pérez is a free agent at the end of the season — Daniels will be forced to come up with an answer. On losing teams, it’s always been the same. He traded Mike Minor, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson in quick succession and Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels before them. The only difference in Pérez’s case might be if the Rangers really believe they’re close to contending.

That, and if they really believe in Pérez.

The Astros believe.

In his previous start against Houston, on April 28, Pérez took a perfect game into the seventh inning. He wasn’t quite as clean Friday, losing his no-hitter in the fifth and giving up seven hits in all. But it was his sixth quality start in a row. Going into the game, his 2.01 ERA was fourth in the league. He remains the only starter in MLB who has yet to give up a homer this year.

What’s the difference at 31?

“I’m not 20 or 21 anymore,” Pérez said. “And I’ve been learning from a lot of guys.”

The lesson?

“Throwing strikes,” he said.

Pérez went into the ninth inning having thrown just 85 pitches. Facing the heart of the lineup, he got Jose Altuve to line out and struck out Michael Brantley before Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker singled.

Chris Woodward left the dugout at that point with doubts in his mind about what to do.

“Maybe all the analytics will tell you to take him out right there,” Woodward said. “But he’s been so good for us. He’s built up a ton of trust in a short amount of time.

“So I felt like I owed it to him.”

Pérez repaid that trust by getting Yuli Gurriel to pop out to left field.

Before the game, Woodward said he’d been “blown away” by Pérez, on the field and off.

About those twin issues: One of the talking points throughout Pérez’s first tour of duty with the Rangers was his maturity. Or lack thereof. He’s talked about it himself, particularly with Hannah Huesman, the Rangers’ mental performance coordinator. The Rangers didn’t always like his body language or conviction. Too emotional. The real problem, Daniels says now, is that they pushed him too hard to make his big league debut at 21.

“He was talented and poised,” Daniels said, “but he needed more time than we gave him. I tend to think he’d have reached his potential sooner if we’d have been more patient on the front end.

“He performed pretty well, all things considered, at such a young age.”

Before he got hurt, anyway. Early in ‘14, he was on his way to a breakout season, throwing back-to-back shutouts in April, when he blew out his elbow. Tommy John came next. He returned in ‘15, only to break his right elbow. Even when healthy after that, he wasn’t particularly effective. His career-best season: 2017, when he won 13 games.

The Rangers let him walk after 2018 and he signed with the Twins, where he had some success early after leaning on a new cutter. But Minnesota quit him, too. Boston signed Pérez to a two-year deal that he finished up in their bullpen.

Woodward remembers talking to him in Boston last year and was impressed with him personally. He knew he had good stuff, but the problem with Pérez, as always, was execution.

And now?

“Two things have stood out here early on,” Daniels said. “His mindset — he’s much more aggressive and on the attack. And his pitch execution.”

Friday against the Astros, he couldn’t have been much more precise. Jeremy Pena broke up his no-hitter with two outs in the fifth. Once past that, after Kole Calhoun homered in the fourth off Cristian Javier and the Rangers added a couple more in the eight, Pérez worked out of jams in the eighth and ninth. In the old days, he’d have cracked in either inning. But he’s 31 now and maybe a different guy.

Definitely a different pitcher.

Briefly: A day after Josh Sborz gave up three walks and three runs in 11/3 innings of relief in a 5-1 loss, the Rangers optioned him to Triple-A Round Rock and called up Nick Snyder. Woodward told Sborz before Thursday’s game that he’d have to go multiple innings. … Eli White threw out Aledmys Diaz in the eighth trying to stretch a single into a double, his third assist in two days. … Rangers third base coach Tony Beasley got his sixth and final checkup Friday and was officially declared cancer-free.

