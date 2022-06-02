A deceptive TV commercial, big changes to your credit score, bitcoin miners and more

Plenty of client tidbits right here. Let’s begin with The Watchdog’s nomination for many misleading native political TV business of 2022:

The assault advert from State Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Price, towards challenger David Lowe within the current Republican main runoff baffled me.

Each time I noticed it – and I noticed it at the very least two dozen instances – the advert confused me as a result of Klick portrayed Lowe as a supporter of abortion rights. I didn’t perceive. How might any abortion rights advocate make it to a runoff within the Republican main?

Within the advert, Lowe is heard saying a podcast interview, “I’m prepared to face on the Home flooring and vote no to any pro-life invoice.”

That’s clear sufficient, proper?

Not likely. Seems Klick’s advert minimize off the rest of Lowe’s comment, during which he criticized Republican lawmakers for regulating abortion as an alternative of abolishing it fully.

To abolish abortion, he mentioned, “I’d be prepared to offer my life to get this handed. And I’d.” She left that half out.

Reducing a quote so its which means is modified – whether or not or not it’s in a film advert, in journalism or in political advertisements – is unsuitable.

Klick instructed me if Lowe voted ‘no’ on abortion payments. as he mentioned. as a result of they weren’t sturdy sufficient. he’d be saving abortion reasonably than stopping it.

Lowe mentioned, “It’s unhappy to see how low she goes simply to retain energy.”

Gov. Greg Abbott with State Rep. Stephanie Klick on Could 17, 2022. Klick was in a GOP runoff on the time. Watchdog Dave Lieber calls her out on an affordable trick in a TV advert towards her opponent. (Elias Valverde II / Workers Photographer)

Crypto-mining shutdowns?

Are you apprehensive about crypto miners utilizing an excessive amount of electrical energy once we want all the facility we are able to muster?

Bitcoin miners have arrange hundreds of high-powered servers that we’re instructed use sufficient electrical energy to energy a metropolis.

Readers are asking The Watchdog if crypto miners are shutting down their machines when Texas grid operator ERCOT requires conservation. So I checked.

Public Utility Fee spokesperson Wealthy Parsons despatched me to Texas grid operator ERCOT for solutions.

ERCOT’s media division provided an announcement: Throughout a current mid-Could conservation warning interval, companies of every type voluntarily diminished power use.

ERCOT really useful that I step exterior of presidency for extra data by contacting Texas Industrial Power Shoppers (which didn’t reply to my emails) and the Texas Blockchain Council, a commerce affiliation. (I can’t bear in mind the final time a state company despatched me to a commerce affiliation for public data.)

I checked in with council president Lee Bratcher. Final month he issued an announcement saying that “some amenities shut down whereas many will ramp down within the afternoons this weekend when energy is in excessive demand, however then flip again on in a single day.”

Miners are purported to get ERCOT’s permission to hook up with the Texas grid. The one information I might discover is that an ERCOT activity drive has been created to guard the grid as miners flood to the state to arrange operations.

Let’s hope Texas regulators get extra actively concerned in defending current clients earlier than worrying about these power-hogging miners.

Cowtown computing

Fort Price now claims to be the primary U.S. metropolis to arrange its personal crypto mining operation.

Whereas true miners have hundreds of machines operating, Fort Price has solely three, which have been donated by the Texas Blockchain Council. Fort Price officers say that every of those machines makes use of “the identical quantity of power as a family vacuum cleaner.”

Metropolis spokesperson Carlo Capua instructed one resident in a letter proven to me that the challenge is a “very small-scale pilot program to have the ability to higher perceive the implications and alternatives of mining bitcoin.”

On this, we’re instructed it takes the quantity of electrical energy you employ in your house for 2 months to supply one bitcoin.

On this 2021 picture Frisco resident Ishaan Thakur, 14, explains how he’s mining cryptocurrency with computer systems in his storage to generate profits for school. The town of Fort Price can also be constructing a mini-crypto mining setup as a part of a pilot program, Watchdog Dave Lieber studies. It is probably the primary metropolis to take action. (Stewart F. Home / Particular Contributor)

Newest on robocalls

On unlawful spam and robocalls, Federal Communications Chair Jessica Rosenworcel’s proposal to cease unlawful international callers from utilizing U.S. phone networks – known as gateways – has been adopted.

Will it work? I’m skeptical, however hopeful. Sadly, lots of my junk calls sound as in the event that they’re calling from throughout the U.S.

The FCC is making an attempt one thing new to cease spam calls from abroad, Watchdog Dave Lieber studies. (Dreamstime / TNS)

Cease junk charges

The U.S. Client Monetary Safety Bureau has declared warfare on junk charges, that are charges you study after you’ve agreed to purchase one thing. These hidden charges make it more durable to comparability store.

Instance: You buy a brand new automotive and the salesperson tries to promote you a service guarantee or an add-on like window etching.

The bureau says junk charges notably hurt individuals of coloration as a result of they’re extra prone to be taken benefit of. Banks and bank card corporations are main culprits, the bureau states. However you additionally discover these charges in live performance tickets and retail electrical energy firm choices.

Hi there, Fb. Anybody house?

A front-page story in The Wall Avenue Journal studies that our main social media corporations don’t provide customer support desks, which makes it extremely troublesome for some to revive locked-out or hacked accounts.

The Journal cited Fb, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and WhatsApp as chief culprits the place you possibly can’t discover a human to speak to.

My thought: Corporations that large and highly effective should provide clients a human voice to resolve issues. Life is difficult sufficient whenever you lose entry to your account. This selfishness is unacceptable.

Fb and different social media corporations ought to provide assist desks to clients, Watchdog Dave Lieber says. (The Related Press)

Enhancing your credit score rating

The Equifax, Experian and TransUnion trio of nationwide credit score reporting businesses have introduced they’ve agreed to necessary adjustments when reporting medical debt assortment.

Based on a letter I acquired from Equifax, the time interval earlier than unpaid medical debt will seem on a credit score report will enhance from six months to a 12 months. This offers shoppers extra time to repay earlier than getting a ding on their credit score rating.

By 2023, medical debt underneath $500 will now not be included on credit score studies.

The large three credit score bureaus are altering the way in which they report medical debt in your credit score report, Watchdog Dave Lieber studies. (Callie Richmond)

New metropolis park opens

It’s been virtually 4 years since I instructed you about one man’s campaign to convey a brand new Dallas metropolis park on a scratchy piece of land to the far northern tip of Dallas. Sadly, Bruce Hatter handed away earlier than his dream might be accomplished. Posthumously, he was given the parks division’s volunteer of the 12 months award.

Nicely, his lobbying efforts have paid off: Moss Glen Park has its opening Saturday at 10 a.m. at 5230 Bentwood Path, Dallas, 75252.

Approach to go, Bruce.

Earlier than he died, Bruce Hatter led the motion to create a brand new Dallas metropolis park in far North Dallas. Moss Glen Park formally opens Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. (Courtesy picture)

