A fact check of the Texas gubernatorial debate

Gov. Greg Abbott, who’s looking for a 3rd time period, and Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat attempting to unseat him in November, confronted off of their solely scheduled debate Friday night time and sparred over the main points in the race, from immigration to gun insurance policies to the reliability of Texas’ energy grid since a February 2021 winter storm left hundreds of thousands with out energy or warmth for days.
Throughout the debate — held in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg — Abbott and O’Rourke steadily accused one another of getting their details fallacious or mendacity to Texas voters. Here’s some of the claims they mentioned throughout the debate and what you must learn about every situation:
Abbott on busing migrants to New York
The assertion: Abbott mentioned New York City Mayor Eric Adams “has never called my office, never talked to anybody in my administration” to coordinate with Texas since Abbott’s resolution to bus 1000’s of migrants from Texas to New York and different Democrat-run massive cities.
What you must know: Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy instructed The Texas Tribune that Adams’ workplace reached out to a member of Abbott’s administration and so they spoke on the cellphone on Aug. 1 about alerting Adams’ employees earlier than the migrants’ arrival to New York City.
Levy shared an email from Adams’ workplace, dated Aug. 1, that he mentioned was an effort to comply with up on the cellphone name with Abbott’s employees earlier that day. The electronic mail doesn’t particularly point out migrants or busing. Levy mentioned Adams’ workplace didn’t obtain a reply from Abbott’s employees.
Four days later, on Aug. 5, Abbott introduced he was sending migrants to New York City on buses. That announcement got here two weeks after Adams held a press conference saying that asylum seekers had been already arriving in New York City on buses despatched by the Texas and Arizona governments.
Texas’ rating on psychological well being entry
The assertion: Abbott repeated his declare that psychological well being issues lead individuals to commit mass shootings and mentioned the state is addressing that situation. O’Rourke mentioned Texas ranks final in the nation for psychological well being care entry. Abbott disagreed and mentioned Texas ranks twenty seventh.
What you must know: A 2022 report from Mental Health America helps O’Rourke’s assertion that Texas’ restricted availability of psychological well being assets places the state 51st in the nation — together with Washington D.C. — for psychological well being care entry. It’s not clear what metric Abbott was referring to when he claimed that Texas ranked twenty seventh. Abbott’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for clarification on Saturday.
O’Rourke additionally accused Abbott of taking $211 million supposed for psychological well being care from the state price range. That quantity was subtracted from the budget of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission , which oversees psychological well being points, over a two yr interval, to assist fund Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border initiative. It’s not clear if that cash would have straight gone to enhance psychological well being care entry.
The aftermath of Texas’ energy grid failures
The assertion: Abbott mentioned that no Texan has misplaced electrical energy as a result of of energy grid failures since the February 2021 winter storm, whereas O’Rourke faulted Abbott for failing to right important issues with the grid earlier than its failure in 2021.
What you must know: The 2021 winter storm that brought on the energy grid to fail, leaving hundreds of thousands with out energy or warmth and inflicting lots of of deaths, got here years after earlier excessive climate occasions uncovered the grid’s vulnerabilities, which lawmakers failed to correct throughout Abbott’s tenure.
After the 2021 storm, the Legislature authorised, and Abbott signed, quite a few payments geared toward enhancing the grid — though consultants have mentioned these efforts may not be enough.
While the state’s grid operator requested that Texans reduce electricity usage a number of occasions earlier this yr when demand threatened to exceed provide, no main grid-related outages have been reported in the state since February 2021; there have been localized outages resulting from a range of causes unrelated to the state grid — reminiscent of tree limbs falling on energy traces.
On Texas’ (and California’s) taxes
The assertion: O’Rourke mentioned that Texans pay extra in taxes than Californians.
What you must know: O’Rourke’s assertion is each true and false — relying on an individual’s tax bracket. For Texans with salaries in the prime 20% of the state, native and state taxes quantity to 7.5% or much less of their earnings, in keeping with the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy. Californians in that very same bracket pay no less than 9.4% of their incomes to state and native taxes.
On the different finish of the financial spectrum, the reverse is true. Texans who’re in the backside 20% of earnings pay 13% of their earnings in taxes, whereas everybody in that very same bracket in California pays 10.5%. In Texas, the increased a family’s earnings, the decrease the tax fee, in keeping with the institute’s evaluation. In California, the tax burden is lowest for center earnings earners, with low-income and high-income residents paying the next proportion in taxes.
O’Rourke’s stance on gun management
The assertion: A debate moderator mentioned that O’Rourke has made conflicting statements about whether or not he helps confiscating AR-15-style rifles from Texans.
What you must know: While campaigning throughout the 2020 presidential election O’Rourke mentioned he supported confiscating AR-15-style rifles, however earlier this yr he mentioned he doesn’t help seizing weapons. O’Rourke mentioned, if elected, he would give attention to elevating the age to purchase a semi-automatic rifle like an AR-15 from 18 to 21 — a purpose which he mentioned was extra politically achievable than confiscating weapons.
Abbott has rejected calls to extend the buying age to purchase semi-automatic rifles — as Florida did following the capturing deaths of 17 individuals at a highschool in Parkland in 2018 — saying that will be unconstitutional.
