A father’s journey to see his son’s birth

Ryan and Emily Burkhart thought they had everything figured out ahead of time for the birth of their son. Ryan works for long stretches thousands of miles away from their home in Saco, Maine, as a merchant marine. He had a block of vacation days laid out around his wife’s due date to make it home. Their son had other plans and was days ahead of schedule. Emily woke Ryan with a late-night phone call that her water had broken. That call was the starting gun in a race against time. Ryan was working offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Determined to make it home, it would take a helicopter back to shore, multiple missed flights, plane rides to Detroit and Boston, and finally a mad dash up the Maine Turnpike. Glued to his phone for updates throughout the journey, Ryan and Emily rode a roller coaster of uncertainty unsure if he would make it home in time for their son’s arrival.”I think I experienced every emotion possible,” Ryan said. “We thought to ourselves that there’s no way he’s going to make it now,” Emily said. Thankfully, time was on their side. Nearly a full 24 hours after Emily’s phone call, Ryan ran into the delivery room at Maine Med to cheers from the staff who had been following his journey home. He arrived just about an hour before their son, Weston, was born happy and healthy. The family is back home, with Emily and Weston both doing well.

