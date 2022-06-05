A fix for McDonald’s soft-serve machines?

Front Page

June 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
A repair for McDonald’s soft-serve machines? – CBS Information

As inoperative McDonald’s soft-serve ice-cream machines grew to become a nationwide punchline, tech startup Kytch developed a tool that helped McDonald’s franchises get their machines again on-line. And that is when the combat over ice cream started to essentially warmth up. Correspondent David Pogue has the story of how McDonald’s soft-serve machines, and a tiny add-on pc, grew to become the middle of a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

