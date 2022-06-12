A Florida teen was accepted into all eight Ivy League schools – and seven other universities

By Faith Karimi, CNN

Florida teen Ashley Adirika has at all times dreamed of attending an Ivy League college. So in late fall, she utilized to not only one — however all eight of them.

On Ivy Day, the fateful spring day when the celebrated schools all announce their first-yr admission choices, Ashley opened eight tabs on her laptop — one for every’s candidates portal. One acceptance letter popped up. Then one other. And one other.

Until she had them all: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

It was a surreal second for the 17-yr-previous, whose mom emigrated to the US from Nigeria three a long time in the past. Ashley was surrounded that day by members of the family — together with her 4 siblings — who joined her in squealing in delight at every new acceptance letter.

“I just decided to shoot my shot at all of them and see if it would land. And I had no idea that I would get accepted into all of them,” she says. “On Ivy Day, I remember crying a lot and just being extremely surprised.”

Ashley, who graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School this month, joins an unique group: Since 2018, every Ivy League college has accepted less than 12% of its applicants. This yr Yale accepted 4.5%, Columbia took 3.7% and Harvard accepted just 3.2%, the bottom quantity within the college’s historical past.

Ashley additionally received accepted to seven other prime-rated schools, together with Stanford, Vanderbilt and Emory. She picked Harvard, the place she plans to main in authorities this fall.

She’s been a pressure on the controversy staff

Ashley says she was conflicted between Harvard and Yale, but it surely all got here all the way down to her profession aspirations. Her purpose is to find out how authorities works and how insurance policies can assist repair financial disparities in communities.

“Before the college application process, Yale was actually my top choice. But when I did further research for what I want to do specifically, which is explorations in policy and social policy and things of that nature, Harvard just had a better program,” she says.

At her highschool Ashley was on the controversy staff and served as a scholar council president.

The teenager has at all times been interested by how the world works, says Bess Rodriguez, debate coach at close by Carol City Middle School, who recruited Ashley for the staff when she was within the eighth grade.

She was such an instantaneous pressure on the staff, the other college students had been petrified of debating her, Rodriguez says.

“She was very smart and articulate. Some of the debate topics were so sophisticated, like should the US sell arms to Saudi Arabia. She dug into the material, she was always so well prepared,” says Rodriguez, who additionally teaches English on the center college.

“The other students would say, ‘Oh no, we have to debate Ashley.’ College debaters and local attorneys would come up to me and say, ‘Wow, we can’t believe she’s in eighth grade. She should be an attorney.’”

Ashley continued with debate in highschool, and plans to affix the controversy staff at Harvard. And sure, she hopes to go to legislation college after she completes her undergraduate research.

But what she’ll do along with her legislation diploma stays up within the air, she says.

“I am really passionate about policy and using policy to empower communities. And so in the short term, for me, that looks like becoming a lawyer,” she says. “But in the long term, I want to use that as a platform to do work in policy.”

She began a company to assist younger girls

There’s one factor Ashley’s fairly certain about: She plans to proceed making an affect past her campus.

As a excessive schooler, she began Our Story Our Worth, a company that gives mentorship, confidence-constructing and sisterhood to ladies and younger girls of colour. Being a part of the controversy staff, she says, taught her the best way to articulate herself when speaking to members of the group.

“When I was in elementary school, I had the privilege of being a part of a mentorship program for girls. I was mentored by women in college and they taught me important skills, instilled confidence into me and gave me the outlet I needed to express myself. I will never forget the sense of solace that their support gave me,” she wrote on the group’s web site.

“Unfortunately, as I … continued into middle and high school, that sense of solace began to fade. There was a lack of programs available for girls, much less those of color.”

Our Story Our Worth presently works with women and younger girls within the Miami group, however Ashley hopes to increase it nationwide.

She credit her work ethic to the ladies in her life, together with her mom, a single mother to 5 kids.

“She has just instilled in me the value of education and working hard, as well as all of the strong women in my life, like my older sisters,” she says. “For me, it’s about making the most of the opportunities that I have at my fingertips and really just making sure that the sacrifices that have been made for me weren’t done in vain.”

At her highschool commencement, Ashley gave a speech earlier than the scholars acquired their diplomas. Wearing a sash with the phrases “Black Girl Magic,” she highlighted the significance of preparation, punctuality and discovering mild even in darkish occasions.

When she’s not pondering of recent methods to empower women in her group, Ashley says she likes to play flag soccer and write in her journal. She additionally faucets into her inventive aspect by portray and writing music, she says.

As she prepares to report back to her new residence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August, she’s stashed all the acceptance letters and miniature flags she acquired from completely different schools in a memento field.

That method, she says, she’ll at all times do not forget that massive goals do come true.

And the sweatshirts and hats she received from all the Ivy League universities she’s not attending? She doled them out to her nieces and nephews. That method, she says, they’ll have a visible reminder that they will do it, too.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.