A Gallery Of Business Baddies Serving Looks While Securing The Bag, Vol. 2

Way 2 bossy

Black women are elevating entrepreneurship as the fastest growing group of business owners despite rampant sexism, racism, elitism and an egregious lack of available resources in their communities.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 17% of Black women are in the process of starting or running new businesses compared to only 10% of white women and 15% of white men.

In 2019, 35% of all Black-owned businesses were owned by women, according to a Wells Fargo report.

At this rate, Black women are starting (and self-funding) businesses faster than anyone else while receiving less than 1% of venture capital funding and being largely ignored by the notoriously shady PPP program.

“At a time when folks are rethinking their lives and choices, it is not surprising that more Black women are electing to become CEOs of their own companies rather than waiting for their intelligence and skills to be recognized at their current firms,” said Melissa Bradley, Founder of 1863 Ventures–an agency for Black and brown entrepreneurs–in an interview with (Business) Insider.

With this in mind, we compiled an essential gallery of business baddies to follow, support and celebrate on the flip.