A home for sale is literally built into the side of a bridge in Alhambra, California

It will also be daunting and complicated seeking to get into the housing marketplace in Southern California. Finding a assets that matches your way of life and is reasonably priced is onerous to come back by way of in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities experiencing some of the absolute best housing costs in the country.

A not too long ago indexed assets in the fascinating Alhambra college district seems to test a lot of these packing containers — if you happen to’re keen to squint a little. This distinctive assets is a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home embedded into the side of a bridge overlooking the Alhambra wash. It’s positioned at 1340 E. Main St. with a patio that overlooks the ditch and a “rooftop patio” about the dimension of the home itself. Built in 1949, the home is the maximum reasonably priced “waterfront” assets in Los Angeles County, if you happen to’re keen to position up with the home’s eccentricities.

“It’s definitely the most unique listing I’ve ever had in my entire residential real estate career,” stated Douglas Lee, gross sales affiliate at Compass actual property in Pasadena.

The relations who has owned the home for virtually 2 many years is hoping to make sure the home will also be passed off to the subsequent technology of homebuyers, most likely one with extra time on their arms to convey out its complete doable. Lee thinks the home would take pleasure in a reimagining — he likened it to a “modern treehouse.” Since it went on the marketplace 3 weeks in the past, there was no scarcity of events having a look to provide the treehouse new lifestyles.

It’s priced round $250,000, however Lee admits there’s little or no precedent for pricing a assets like this. The bones of the home are excellent, however it wishes a beauty facelift. There’s about $3,000 in mould abatement wanted, in addition to some outlet upgrades and the occasional leak that comes merely from a home being unused for goodbye.

In addition to its quirks and grace, it is additionally one of the most cost-effective single-family properties these days on the marketplace throughout all of L.A. County, because of this first-time patrons having a look to flee the apartment treadmill are coming from all over the place to test it out. Interested events can see the home at open homes held for an hour on Saturdays and Sundays.

There also are some uncertainties about the name of the bridge which wishes explanation. The assets proprietor will have to imagine looking for felony recommendation on the name of their home; particularly the possession of the house between their home and the adjoining side road.

The Realtor tasked with promoting this distinctive assets hopes to strike the steadiness between reasonably priced starter home and fixer-upper. If you’re looking for one thing reasonably priced with appeal, this distinctive home could be proper up your alley.