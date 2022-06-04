A.J. Brown says Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers with DeVonta Smith: ‘The sky’s the limit for Smitty’

The Philadelphia Eagles have been massive winners this offseason, and a most important cause why is due to their commerce for star wideout A.J. Brown. In the course of the 2022 NFL Draft, Philly despatched a primary and third-round decide to the Tennessee Titans for Brown, and gifted him a four-year, $100 million extension the identical night.
Whereas bolstering the huge receiving corps was a aim for the Eagles this offseason, they do have a potential No. 1 huge receiver coming into his second yr within the league. Final yr, the Eagles used the No. 10 total decide on Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, who nearly rewrote the SEC file guide throughout his time at Alabama, and left the school ranks as a Nationwide Champion and Heisman Trophy Winner. In his first season with Philly, Smith set an Eagles rookie file with 916 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns on 64 catches.
Brown and Smith may very well be a dynamic duo quickly, and the previous believes his new crew has two No. 1 huge receivers.
“For my part, Smitty is a large receiver No. 1,” Brown mentioned, via NFL.com. “And he going towards a cornerback No. 2, I anticipate Smitty to dominate. Simply taking strain off one another. Even being on the identical sides, so you possibly can’t actually double. It is nice having one other nice wideout apart from you.”
Smith has already talked about that he is excited to study from his new Professional Bowl working mate. Brown exploded on the NFL scene in his rookie season again in 2019, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. In his second season, he upped the ante with 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns. He believes Smith may expertise a second-year leap just like the one he noticed due to his particular skillset.
“He is a extremely good route runner,” Brown mentioned of Smith. “Guys early on of their profession, like first yr, 12 months 2, they’re nonetheless creating and he can run each route within the route tree. Just a bit [nuances], little issues that, after all, that all of us can get higher at. And simply hold tuning up our recreation and hold creating. I feel the sky is the restrict for Smitty. So, I am excited for him 12 months 2. I am excited for the steps he takes.”
