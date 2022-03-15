Entertainment

A List Of Black Female Songwriters Dominating The Industry

March 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Black America Internet Featured Video

CLOSE

Black Feminine Songwriters Dominating The Business

When listening to your favourite songs and reciting the lyrics phrase for phrase, it might shock you to search out that the highly effective pen behind the music is a Black girl.  Lots of the high charting information over the past decade had been written by ladies in music, they usually want their flowers. A lot effort goes into to creating a real hit, from producers to A&R’s to artists, everybody’s bought their function. Right now, we wish to shine a spotlight on the songwriters who’re on the core of the bops which have grow to be intertwined with Black tradition, and well-liked tradition as an entire.

Katy Perry’s “Fireworks”, Stevie Surprise’s “My Cherie Amor” and Jennifer Lopez’s “What’s Love” are amongst a number of the most influential songs written by Black ladies who it’s possible you’ll not have heard of.  These ladies make main strikes in a male dominated trade and are actually pushing the needle for creatives developing behind them.  Though they could be enjoying that function at the hours of darkness, these songstresses are a serious asset to popular culture.

March is Women’s History Month, and this month we’d prefer to introduce you to the African American queens behind the songs you realize and love.


Women Behind The Music: Black Songstresses Who Deserve More Credit 
was initially revealed on
globalgrind.com

1. Tayla Parx


Supply:Music Affiliation

2. Victoria Monet


Supply:Music Affiliation

3. Starrah


Supply:ABC Information

4. Ester Dean


Supply:The Listing Present TV

5. Missy Elliot


Supply:CBS Night Information

6. Carla Marie Williams


Supply:Music Week Occasions

7. Diana Gordon


Supply:Music Affiliation

9. Makeba Riddick-Woods


Supply:BMI

10. Andrea Martin


Supply:ExplorHits



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram