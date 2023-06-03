A look at Houston gun violence

Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and sadly, Houston has skilled its justifiable share of firearm-related loss and heartache.

In the lead as much as at the present time, KHOU Investigates and sister stations around the nation had been analyzing the previous week of gun violence. According to knowledge compiled by means of the Gun Violence Archive and analyzed by means of TEGNA investigators, there have been over 1,000 shootings in simply seven days final 12 months from May 29 to June 4. Houston had 26 shootings that week, which used to be the 3rd absolute best within the nation. While many of the instances had been solved, over a 3rd stay unsolved, which has left households like Mark Aguilar Jr.’s nonetheless looking ahead to justice.

Aguilar Jr. used to be together with his circle of relatives in North Houston on May 29, 2022, looking ahead to tacos when his existence used to be lower brief. According to Houston Police, he ordered meals from a taco truck and waited in his automobile, the place he used to be approached by means of two males who shot and killed him prior to riding away in a silver or grey Chevy Tahoe. Surveillance photos confirmed each cars.

A 12 months later, his circle of relatives remains to be looking ahead to solutions, and his case, along 9 others from that week, stays unsolved. For Stephanie Aguilar, Mark Jr.’s mom, the ache of shedding her son and of no longer having any solutions stays overwhelming.

“I’m going to hurt for the rest of my life. I’m not going to be at peace,” she stated. “We still don’t have any answers, and it’s really frustrating … Somebody needs to do something.”

Last 12 months’s week of gun violence used to be extremely devastating around the nation, leading to over 1,000 shootings and at least 450 fatalities. Houston used to be no exception, with twenty accidents and fourteen deaths, together with Aguilar Jr.’s. His circle of relatives continues to carry on to wish for justice at the same time as they discuss with the website online the place he took his final breaths.

“I’m going to be here every day because this is where he is. This is where the last thing happened to him,” stated his mom.

While Houston has noticed development in fixing crimes like Aguilar Jr.’s, there’s nonetheless a lot to be executed to forestall gun violence and grasp those that perpetrate it responsible. Hopefully, nowadays’s National Gun Violence Awareness Day will encourage extra other people to do so and paintings in opposition to a long term the place such tragedies are now not the norm.

Anyone with information relating to Aguilar Jr.’s demise is inspired to touch the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

