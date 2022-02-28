A look at how the Dallas Zoo protects animals from COVID-19

Armed with a tub of meat chunks, black protective gloves and several long cotton swabs, a staff member approached the chain-link fence of a behind-the-scenes enclosure at the Dallas Zoo on a recent Thursday.
Manis, a 17-year-old tiger, walked calmly toward the fence, ready for his COVID-19 test with senior zoologist Stephanie Dosch.
With her left hand, Dosch put two fingers up and lowered them slowly to the ground. On cue, Manis sat down.
Dosch gave Manis his treat — meat that isn’t part of his routine diet — to incentivize him to sit calmly as she gently swabbed his nostril with her right hand. Luckily for Manis, the swab doesn’t need to be inserted nearly as far into his nostril as it does during some COVID-19 tests for humans.
“There were a few tiger boogers on that one,” she said, laughing, as she prepared to take a second swab.
Manis, like dozens of other animals at the Dallas Zoo, is used to being tested for COVID-19 by now.
The zoo, like others around the country, knows that some species are susceptible to the novel coronavirus and has taken extra steps to protect its animals. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 350 pets and other captive animals have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The precautionary tests increased after five lowland western gorillas tested positive for the omicron variant of the virus in early February. All of the gorillas have since been cleared of the virus and were asymptomatic throughout their illness, the zoo said.
“It’s kind of grown and the further we get into this, the more we do it,” Lisa Van Slett, associate curator of mammals at the zoo, said of the testing.
Animal testing
Staff at the Dallas Zoo perform routine testing on big cats, primates and otters, the species of captive animals that have most commonly tested positive for the virus. Hippos were recently added to the list after two members of the species tested positive at a zoo in Belgium.
“The zoo community is a tight-knit community. We’re really good about communicating with one another and letting each other know if we’re seeing issues, or seeing [COVID-]positive animals,” said Anne Burgdorf, associate veterinarian at the zoo.
The zoo has two methods of testing for COVID-19: with a nasal swab or by analyzing a fecal sample.
“People don’t always enjoy the swabs, and the animals, some of them are very patient with it, but some of them are like, ‘That’s a little uncomfortable,’ and don’t want to participate, so we’ve been primarily relying on the fecals,” Burgdorf said.
While it’s not known whether one method is more accurate, staff try to swab as many animals as allow it because multiple tests help ensure more accurate results, Burgdorf said.
Samples are then sent to a laboratory at the University of Illinois, and positive results there are considered presumptive positives. The results are confirmed with the National Veterinary Services Laboratories through the U.S.D.A.
The process takes time — the Dallas Zoo swabbed its gorillas on Feb. 1, and the results were confirmed Feb. 15.
Because the gorillas were asymptomatic and had been together for almost a week before the results came in, the zoo made the choice not to quarantine the COVID-positive gorillas. After the initial results came back, three more gorillas tested positive for the virus but also remained asymptomatic.
“We wouldn’t want to cause stress or something like that by changing their routine,” Van Slett said. “We just kind of want to leave them be in the way that makes them happy.”
If an animal were to start showing symptoms, then they would be quarantined and treated if necessary, Burgdorf said.
“A lot of it is symptomatic treatment, so if they’re not eating or drinking, giving them fluids to help maintain their hydration,” she said, adding that some animals at other facilities have been treated with antibiotics or steroids. “Some facilities have given monoclonal antibodies. It really depends on how sick that animal is.”
Before the gorillas tested positive, animals were being tested about once a month. After the positive result, gorillas and big cats were tested every few days until the gorillas were cleared of the virus.
It’s unclear whether the zoo will ever know how the gorillas were infected, Burgdorf said.
“It’s been over two years now and it’s amazing that we’ve gotten this far without having had any cases,” she said. “And thankfully, we are really lucky that so far they’re all handling it really well.”
Staff precautions
Staff members at the Dallas Zoo also have taken extra precautions.
“We are stricter about who can come and go in those areas,” Van Slett said of the COVID-19 susceptible species’ habitats and behind-the-scenes enclosures. “We move into action a little bit faster if we feel suspicious, like somebody is not feeling well.”
Employees have always used personal protective equipment with primates because they can get other viruses from humans, such as the common cold. Those precautions, as well as frequent hand-washing, disinfecting of equipment and limiting who is within 6 feet of susceptible animals, have been extended to other species during the pandemic.
Staff wear N95 masks around all susceptible animals and keep all protective equipment confined to the animals they’re working with. For example, if a staff member is going to be around a tiger and then a gorilla, they will switch masks, Van Slett said.
After the gorillas tested positive, all staff members who work with those animals were tested weekly. If someone who works with a susceptible animal isn’t feeling well, they are tested as a precaution.
In mid-February, Dallas County’s health department conducted a review of the zoo’s COVID-19 protocols, and officials were satisfied with what they saw.
“They’re doing basically everything that they’re supposed to be doing,” said Christian Grisales, a department spokesman. “We found very little, almost no issues, regarding how they’re handling the animals and preventing the spread of the virus.”
Burgdorf said she’s proud of the dedication the staff has shown to keeping the animals safe throughout the pandemic.
“They really care deeply about these animals,” she said.