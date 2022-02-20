A look at the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

1 of 13
Flag bearers march into the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
The United States arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing
PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
Performers participate at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
The Olympic Rings are illuminated at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing
PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Volunteers are honored during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Members of team United States pose during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.
PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson