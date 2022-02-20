A look at the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

1 of 13 Flag bearers march into the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

2 of 13 The United States arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

3 of 13 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

4 of 13 Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

5 of 13 Performers participate at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

6 of 13 The Olympic Rings are illuminated at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

7 of 13 Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

8 of 13 Volunteers are honored during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

9 of 13 Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

10 of 13 Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

11 of 13 Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

12 of 13 Members of team United States pose during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson