A look at the Beijing Winter Olympics closing ceremony

February 20, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Flag bearers march into the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

The United States arrives at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Beijing

PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Performers participate at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

The Olympic Rings are illuminated at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing

PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Volunteers are honored during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Fireworks explode over the stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Fireworks light up the sky over Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Members of team United States pose during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing.

PHOTO: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson



