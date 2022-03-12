A look back at how the Dorothea Puente case unfolded





A complete new group of persons are studying about Dorothea Puente, the infamous serial killer, after she was lately profiled within the first episode of the favored Netflix present “Worst Roommate Ever.”Puente ran a boarding home in downtown Sacramento, California, within the 1980s and was convicted of drugging, killing and burying her tenants within the yard. After their deaths, Puente would accumulate their Social Safety advantages.In November 1988, police discovered seven our bodies buried in her yard. Officers looked for Puente after the our bodies had been discovered, and she or he was situated in Los Angeles the place she was arrested. On Nov. 18, 1988, sister station KCRA Three chartered a jet with reporter Mike Boyd to Los Angeles. On the best way again, authorities used KCRA 3’s chartered jet to move Puente again to Sacramento, the place Boyd was capable of get an unique interview with the serial killer.Boyd was allowed to do a brief interview with Puente, so long as he did not ask questions concerning the case. Puente spoke briefly about her time working for the Mexican Chamber of Commerce, saying that she “was once an excellent particular person, at one time.”She was later convicted of homicide and sentenced to life in jail.How did Dorothea Puente die? Puente died whereas in jail on March 27, 2011. The California Division of Corrections mentioned that Puente, 82, died of pure causes and at an on-site expert nursing facility. What occurred to Dorothea Puente’s home? That very same yr, the Victorian bungalow Puente used to commit her crimes was bought to a Sacramento couple at a public public sale for $215,000.The couple, Barbara Holmes and Tom Williams, renovated the property — understanding full nicely the historical past behind its previous. “Barbara needed to vary the picture completely. And that simply was by no means going to occur. So we determined to play with it,” Williams instructed KCRA Three on the time.And play with it they did. A bathe curtain within the dwelling was adorned with crime tape, and a plaque that also sits exterior the house reads: “Trespassers will probably be drugged and buried within the yard.”The couple additionally added a model that was initially positioned within the yard and has since been moved to the entrance of the house. That model holds a shovel whereas carrying a grey wig and coat — much like the one Puente was famously carrying when she was arrested. The couple then held a one-day-only dwelling tour.It was all a part of the Sacramento Previous Metropolis Affiliation’s Residence Tour. Together with the plaque and the model, the couple additionally confirmed off their new home equipment, removing of inside partitions that appeared to open up the house, and decorations exterior like bottles marked with a cranium, crossbones and the phrase “poizin.” However KCRA Three reporters and curious guests weren’t the one ones that sunny September day who needed to have a look inside the attractive Victorian dwelling with a morbid backstory.John Cabrera — the lead detective on Puente’s case when every part got here to gentle — additionally made a cease on the dwelling he hadn’t seen for no less than 25 years. Cabrera instructed KCRA Three on the time that he had been ready for at the present time, however needed to return solely underneath the fitting circumstances.”I needed to return again when the home is redone, when it is blissful,” Cabrera mentioned. “I like this home. It is blissful.”Cabrera, one of many few individuals who might precisely describe the horrors that had been discovered within the dwelling, walked KCRA Three via it, describing what was discovered within the investigation.”And that is what we might name ‘The Dying Room,'” Cabrera had mentioned throughout the 2013 tour, as he stood in a bed room. “That is the place she introduced her victims, after she had induced medication or alcohol. And she or he would place them right here on the ground, and they might lay right here for as much as days or even weeks, we don’t know.”Pointing to a slim staircase, Cabrera mentioned, “The stairways, that is how she took her victims out, proper right here.”

