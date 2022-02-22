A look inside a vinyl pressing facility as vinyl records soar in popularity







Gar Ragland has always been a music fan, dating back to his childhood in Winston-Salem.”I fondly remember growing up in Winston, saving up my lawn mowing money and going to the Record Bar or any one of the local record stores with my father on a Saturday afternoon,” Ragland said.Fast forward a few decades and his love of vinyl still holds strong and is growing even deeper, despite vinyl records almost being lost to newer technology as recently as a decade ago.”For the last 12 years, vinyl has experienced this exponential hockey stick-like growth in popularity, and the pandemic has only catalyzed further growth,” Ragland said, who now lives in Asheville and works as a music producer. Ragland runs his own record label and is also the founder and CEO of Citizen Vinyl, North Carolina’s only active vinyl manufacturing facility.In 2011, vinyl accounted for just 2% of physical music sales, but finished 2021 with 50.4% of all physical sales, according to MRC data.MRC says in past years, sales have been fueled by classics like the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, but this year, albums from contemporary artists topped sale charts. Adele’s “30,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” and Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” led the way.We toured Citizen Vinyl’s record press, which sits in the heart of downtown Asheville in the historic Asheville Citizen-Times building. The facility has been revamped to include a café, bar, recording studio and record store. A daily curated playlist spins on a record player just steps away from the record press facility patrons can peer into each day. The press operates 12 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free tours of their facility every Friday and Sunday to anyone interested. Peter Schaper, vice president of Operations, leads the press, and his experience with vinyl dates back to the ’80s in his native Germany.”We didn’t make any money with the vinyl, and it was very hard work. And then people told us there’s a new product, they call it CDs,” Schaper said. “So I close the vinyl facility. Crazy enough, in 2016 I closed a CD facility here in Asheville and went back to vinyl. A loop in my life that I would never ever believe.”When Schaper’s vinyl plant closed, and with no buyers interested, the plant left 100 vinyl press machines in a scrapyard. For reference, Citizen Vinyl owns just three press machines, each costing about a quarter of a million dollars despite being quite similar to the machines Schaper left in a dump decades ago.”Vinyl as a physical music form has been around for more than 80 years, and surprisingly, the technology and science behind making records hasn’t changed very much in those eight decades,” Ragland said.It’s a multi-step process: First, ground pebbles of vinyl are dumped into the machine and molded together to form a clump of vinyl resembling a hockey puck. That puck is then labeled with an A- and B-side, and the press machine is closed.An aluminum sheet called a stamper presses down onto the material, flattening the vinyl and creating the grooves that will soon contain music. The vinyl disc is then removed, and the excess vinyl from the flattening process, called fleshing, is trimmed off and recycled to be ground into vinyl pebbles that can start the process over again.The finished disc is set to cool with aluminum sheets separating groups of discs to prevent warping.In just the last year, vinyl sales jumped 51%, from 27.5 million records sold in 2020 to 41.7 million sold in 2021. Vinyl sales even beat out CDs for the first time since 1991.Citizen vinyl’s presses are already nearly fully booked through the remainder of 2022. Ragland says vinyl pressing facilities are only capable of meeting half the current demand in the United States.”Most, if not all, pressing plants are not really having to hustle for business these days. And that’s a good thing for the industry,” Ragland said. “The fastest-growing demographic of vinyl consumers are 18-24-year-olds,” he said. He believes the accessibility of streaming allows fans to fall in love with new artists they otherwise may never hear.”And if they really like them and can discover their music, they can go into the investment of buying a physical record knowing that they’re going to enjoy the whole record,” Ragland said. He believes the vinyl trend is here to stay, citing a younger generation’s ability to detach from technology. “Just because you can do something in a digital environment like listening to music or reading a book, it’s not necessarily the most satisfying way to have that experience,” Ragland said.To learn more about Citizen Vinyl or find out how to visit and schedule a tour, click here.

