A McCurtain County Official Put on Leave

IDABEL–McCurtain County officials decided Tuesday afternoon to put Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix on paid leave.

The decision came as protesters continued to call for the resignation of the county sheriff after the release two weeks ago of an audio tape of the sheriff and county officials calling for lynching of Blacks and using hit-men to kill journalists.

Tuesday’s action came during a jail committee meeting presided over by embattled McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy.

The lone item of discussion involved Administrator Hendrix.

Jail Administrator Hendrix allegedly was present when the audio recording was made of him and other county leaders, including Sheriff Clardy.

The recording discussed lynching Blacks, killing two newspaper reporters and making fun of a fire victim.

So far, the sheriff has refused to resign despite protests and investigations by the Oklahoma Staate Bureau of Investigtion and the state attorney general’s office.

County Commissioner Mark Jennings (District 2) resigned in April. An interim commissioner has since been appointed.

“Vote to enter into an executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment, hiring employment, promotion, discipline or resignation of McCurtain County Jail administrator,” Sheriff Clardy said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“You guys here today can remove Larry Hendrix and we want him removed,” a resident attending the meeting said.

The committee’s vote after it came out of executive session did not sit well with protesters outside.

“This is not right. This is how things get ugly; and it is going to get ugly,” one crowd member said.

“I will not stop for no police in Idabel for fear of my life,” said another resident.

“There better not be an arrest case after this; there better not be an arrest case after this,” a protester remarked.

Derek Van Voast, a special assistant with Rev. Jesse Jackson, was in town lending his support to protesters.

Mr. Voast placed a hangman’s noose on a sheriff’s department vehicle.

“The noose is symbolic,” he said. “African-Americans may not see the noose every day, but they dang sure live under the noose every day.”

What started out as peaceful protest ended with the crowd surrounding and preventing sheriff’s deputies from leaving the scene.

“Get it right,” Mr. Voast said, “get it right, Idabel.

“Do the right thing,

“These guys need to step down.

“We got to ratch up the pressure. It is not fair to everybody else. It is not fair to the community.”

Mr. Voast said they will continue to protest until Sheriff Clardy, Jail Administrator Hendrix and others on the audio recording resign.