A Meshack’s barbecue restaurant is opening in Plano, but it’s not the one you’re thinking of

A restaurant with a well-known family name in the Texas barbecue scene is opening in Plano.
Meshack’s Texas BBQ is opening near Central Market at the northeast corner of Coit Road and President George Bush Turnpike next month, but it’s not affiliated with Meshack’s Bar-B-Que Shack in Garland, the Texas barbecue joint called “old school” by Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn.
That Meshack’s goes all the way back to South Dallas in 1978 and is now run by Travis Mayes and wife Donna Mayes, daughter of founder James Meshack. The new Meshack’s, however, is owned by Willie Meshack Jr., a nephew of the late James Meshack, and he’s making it clear that his restaurant, which has a menu heavily influenced by his wife’s Trinidadian roots, has nothing to do with the barbecue spot that’s been in his family for decades.
“It’s very important to me that I don’t infringe upon what they’re doing, so I’m trying to do something totally different from what they’re doing,” he said. “I wanted to go more craft style barbecue.”
He’s using his 21-foot-long smoker to serve up prime brisket, jerk chicken, pork and beef ribs, and jerk-spiced pulled pork alongside Trinidadian-inspired sides made by his wife Roberta Plaza and her mother Yolande Plaza, who also own and run the Caribbean Cabana at the Dallas Farmers Market.
But despite differences on the menu, the restaurant’s name and the “Est. 1978″ in the restaurant’s branding are causing some confusion among diners familiar with the long-standing barbecue shack in Garland.
On a Friday during the restaurant’s soft opening, a man walked in to grab lunch thinking a second location of the Garland barbecue restaurant was coming to his Plano neighborhood. It wasn’t until he scrolled through the Meshack’s Texas BBQ Instagram page as he waited for his two-meat plate with fried okra and saw the bio that says, “Not affiliated, associated, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other BBQ business” that he realized this wasn’t the Meshack’s barbecue he’d eaten in the past.
Willie Meshack said he chose to put “Est. 1978″ on his logo since that’s the year his father, Willie Meshack Sr., opened Meshack’s Bar-B-Cue Shack with his brother James, but that’s disputed by Travis and Donna Mayes, who say James Meshack opened and operated the original barbecue shack on his own. Willie Meshack Sr. operated the family’s adjoining liquor store, they said.
The two sides of the family don’t have contact with each other and have different recollections of the family’s barbecue origins, but they each just want to make barbecue their own way under the Meshack name.
Travis Mayes said he and his wife are not taking any legal action against Willie Meshack Jr., but they want people to understand that the two restaurants have nothing to do with one another.
“I want people to know it’s not me and I’m not affiliated with them,” Mayes said. “This is Meshack’s Bar-B-Que right here, this little smoky hole in the wall. This is the real original barbecue.”
The menu at Meshack’s Texas BBQ doesn’t indicate as such, but the food is distinctly different from the traditional Texas barbecue coming out of the Garland kitchen of Meshack’s Bar-B-Que Shack. Sandwiches are served on fry bake, a fluffy Caribbean fried bread made fresh daily. The coleslaw is made with a ranch-like cream base instead of mayonnaise and is sweetened by large chunks of apple. The potato salad has peas and corn instead of the typical egg and bacon.
“Barbecue is a very saturated market in Texas and so we have to stand out,” Roberta Plaza said. “But we know there are nuances and expectations with Texas barbecue, so we stick to the classics with some things.”
Meshack’s Texas BBQ is currently open at 200 Coit Rd. #112, Plano, TX 75075, Friday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a soft opening before it opens fully in March.