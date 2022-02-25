A new French brasserie is open in downtown Dallas

If you’re looking for a new spot for moules frites, boeuf bourguignon and Peychaud’s-infused cocktails, there’s a new restaurant in the recently renovated Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown Hotel that fits the bill.

Toussaint Brasserie, which opens today in the Tower Petroleum Building on Elm Street, serves comfort food for the Francophile palate like steak frites, jambon beurre, raclette and coq au vin. The menu deviates from classic French fare, though, with the incorporation of New Orleans and Asian influences – take the pork belly banh mi, the lobster red curry or the fried shrimp po-boy, for example.

The 3,200-square-foot restaurant is owned by Dallas developer John Kirtland who has spent years working on the restoration of the 23-story Tower Petroleum Building and its hotel, which was formerly the Cambria Downtown Dallas hotel.

For now, Toussaint Brasserie, along with its full-service bar and patio, is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week with plats du jour, but a weekend brunch menu with dishes like lobster benedict, croque monsieur and tuna niçoise will be available in the coming weeks.

In a prepared release, Kirtland said the brasserie is designed to be “a place that we’d actually like to visit with friends, for a date night or to pop in for a quick lunch” with “high-quality ingredients, a lively soundtrack, and well-crafted cocktails in a comfortable setting.”

Toussaint Brasserie is open at 1907 Elm St., Dallas, TX, Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. toussaintdallas.com